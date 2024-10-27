Savvy Consumer Shares The Cheap Alternative For Paper Plates. – ‘Instead of paying 10 cents a plate, you’re paying 4 cents.’

Like a lot of products, paper plates are pretty expensive these days!

So what’s a person to do if they’re going to have a barbecue or host an event?

Well, the man you’re about to hear from posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an alternative that he thinks works like a charm.

The man told viewers, “Check this out. We use paper plates a lot at our house just so we don’t have to do dishes. We’re on the go quite a bit. They’ve gotten insanely expensive.”

He continued, “We’ve been buying these things, 500 of them for $21. Instead of paying 10 cents a plate, you’re paying, like, 4 cents a plate, and they’re great.”

The TikTokker showed viewers a box of Member’s Mark food trays from Sam’s Club and said that they work for all kinds of food.

Here’s the video.

@thefuriousfounder These are so great for so many reasons. Firstly they are so much cheaper than paper plates and you can use them for almost anything. Secondly how many times have you had to waste a paper plate to reheat something tiny? These are just the perfect size for left overs or slice of pizza. I wish i could take credit for this idea but it was my mom who told me about it. #savemoney #moneysavingtips #moneysavingideas #moneysavinghack #lifehack #paperplates #greatidea #husbandwife ♬ original sound – TheFuriousFounder

