Security Team Was Hogging All The Lockers, So This Hospital Worker Claimed A Vacant One By Covering It In Memes

Working long hours at a job, you hope you have a private place to put your belongings. However, at this hospital, a finite amount of lockers made space a precious commodity.

When a threatening note thwarted one employee’s effort to claim a locker, they decided to play along, meeting their malice with a little mischief.

It’s no one’s locker. I started working at a hospital a few years ago. A majority of the staff is female and somehow the male lockers by the ICU are used by security. Security used to be by the UIC, but they deactivated the ER and security stay in the front lobby. I needed a locker.

They were a few not marked or had a lock on them, so I took a vacant one.

About two days later, there is a note on the locker stating, “You unlawfully removed items from this locker! This locker is not assigned to you! Remove your items and lock or the lock will be cut.” I asked myself, “How can I make this worse?”

I found a “lawful” vacant locker adjacent to my unlawfully conquered locker. Also, I found a lock that wasn’t being used.

I printed out a meme of Judge Dredd yelling out, “I did not break the law. I am the law.” Another meme below of Judas Priest, “Breaking the law. Breaking the law.” Taped both pictures on the locker and locked it with unknown lock.

Three days passed and head of security was asking all male staff who is occupying this locker. No one came forward. She claimed that the security officers stuff was in there and that is was stolen, etc.

My conscience: That’s a darn lie and you know it. Head of security asks should the culprit be given more time to come forward.

Me: OH, absolutely not. SERVE THEM SOME JUSTICE. Head of security used a bolt cutters and voila! Nothing in there. Me: Hmmm, same result as the mystery of Al Capones vault.

