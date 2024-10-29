She And Her Friend Were Supposed To Go To A Concert Together, But When The Other Woman Invited Her Husband, She Felt Uncomfortable And Canceled

Having a friend who you see on a regular basis is a great blessing, especially as an adult.

AITAH for canceling on my friend because she invited her spouse who I barely know? One of my (37F) best friends (37F) is someone I met at my first job, post college. While we both moved to different departments and companies through the last 15 years, we’ve remained close and have a monthly, standing hang out. Both of us are married, no kids. However, I think due our friendship being work related, our spouses have only met on rare occasions (milestones).

What’s more, my friend often complains excessively about her spouse. She once filed for divorce and changed her mind, and another time, moved in with her sister for a trial separation. While her spouse is by no means abusive, she says he’s overbearing, overcompensating, which I’ve noticed too in my few meetings with him. She also said she married him too young (she was new to the country, he paid attention to her when she was lonely, etc). That said, for this month’s standing hang out, my friend bought two tickets to a concert. It was also for my birthday.

However, 1.5 weeks before the show, she resold the original tickets and instead bought three seats together, so her spouse could join. This confused me because, as said above, we never include our spouses in our standing hang outs and we don’t know one another well. She also didn’t invite my own spouse, and when I asked why, she said “oh, sorry. I didn’t think she’d join as she’s so busy with medical fellowship.” I slept on it for a few days, but decided I’d feel uncomfortable. I told her to enjoy the show with her spouse, and that she and I could do something else this month. She said I was being dramatic and overthinking the situation, and to think about it over the weekend.

On Monday, I texted her the same as above, to enjoy the show with her spouse. I also offered to pay for the third ticket, which my own spouse said was too nice of me. My friend didn’t respond and hasn’t spoken to me since, which is off for us – we communicate everyday in some fashion. AITA?

