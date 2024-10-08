She Didn’t Tip A Server For The First Time In Her Life And She Explains Why. – ‘Our food came out eventually.’

I guess there’s a first time for everything…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and explained in detail why she didn’t tip a server for the first time in her life recently when she went to dinner at Applebee’s.

She said things got off to a bad start when the server took 15 minutes to come to her table and she didn’t write anything down when they ordered.

The server brought out the wrong drink for one of the people at her table and when they told her that, she insisted she brought the correct drink.

She continued, “So our food came out eventually, and it was wrong. I wonder if it’s because she didn’t write anything down.”

Once again, they said they told the waiter that their order was wrong. They said the waiter insisted they would put it in the correct order.

She said that another server asked a customer if they could move their car because they didn’t want to back their car out when they left work, which she also thought was inappropriate.

And it went on and on…

The server didn’t refill drinks for 20 minutes. The food never showed up at their table and the sever had the nerve to ask them how their meal was.

They also had to ask the server to bring the check twice because the first check wasn’t correct.

She said, “It was horrible. “I did not want to tip her on principle.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Am I the *******? Total was $51.36, and I left her $52. This was like my first time ever not tipping.”

Yikes!

Here’s her video.

She had some strong feelings about what happened…

