She Saw Two Women Dump Their Trash In A Parking Lot, So She Decided To Give It Back To Them Through Their Open Car Windows

Here, you forgot your trash. “A few years ago, my then husband and I were in Orlando for a little three or four day Disney World trip. We needed to go to Walmart for a couple things, so we went to the closest one to the park property. My husband went inside and I waited in the car. As I was waiting, I see a couple older (mid 40s or 50s?) ladies pull up a couple parking spots away from me. They got out of their car, pulled a basket over to their car, and filled it with trash from their backseat.

After they filled the cart with all the trash from their backseat, they push the cart just a couple feet away from their car (and within a couple more feet of a trashcan) and leave the cart. I watch in utter disbelief as these two ladies leave this cart full of trash within a few feet of a trash can and just walk into Walmart like that’s how they usually operate. I was so upset because honestly I can’t stand people who litter. Keep ahold of your trash and throw it away! It’s not hard! I almost wanted to go find the ladies and tell them they left their basket of trash next to their vehicle, but I’m not a confrontational person. I just wanted these ladies to have consequences. Lucky for me, I noticed they left their windows cracked. It’s Florida in the middle of the summer, so it’s hot and humid. Of course they left their windows down. Makes perfect sense, right?

I get out of my car, bring the trash basket to the trash car, and proceed to start shoving all the trash back into the back seat of the car through the cracked window. Food was falling out of clamshell to-go boxes, liquids spilling from their containers, cigarette ash dumping from old cartons. I made sure to get all the trash out of the basket before pushing the basket back to a cart corral and getting back in my car to wait for my husband to come back, or to see consequences in action. Unfortunately my husband got back to the car before I could see what their reaction was to the ghost trashing, but I wanted to. That spilled food was COOKING in their back seats while they were inside, and I hope their car smelled like trash for a long time. Don’t litter, y’all. It’s not hard to throw your trash away where it belongs. A Walmart shopping cart isn’t one of them.”

