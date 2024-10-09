Someone Kept Stealing Their Friend’s Gas, So They Made Sure The Thief Would Have Their Car Ruined
Are there really this many gas thieves out there?
The Magic 8 Ball says…YES.
My neighbor and friend owns a lawn service…
“Two Fridays in a row he got his gas cans stolen off of the back of his truck.
I told him to stop leaving them out there but he said it was too much of a hassle to unload and reload his stuff every night and morning.
So, last Friday I filled my own gas can with gasoline and sugar and swapped it with his without his knowledge.
The next morning (Sat) I got up and it was gone, exactly like I was hoping. I put his back and he never knew what happened.
Sunday afternoon, I came home from the store and saw three people in the street working on a car, it is a 2017 Chevy Cobalt.
Just found out from another neighbor that they got bad gas somewhere and their car is ruined. I hope they learned their very expensive lesson and I don’t feel bad, at all.”
Attention all gas stealers…
Don’t even try it!
