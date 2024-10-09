Someone Kept Stealing Their Friend’s Gas, So They Made Sure The Thief Would Have Their Car Ruined

Are there really this many gas thieves out there?

The Magic 8 Ball says…YES.

And here’s another story for you to chew on!

Check out how this Reddit user got even…

My neighbor and friend owns a lawn service… “Two Fridays in a row he got his gas cans stolen off of the back of his truck. I told him to stop leaving them out there but he said it was too much of a hassle to unload and reload his stuff every night and morning.

Let’s see how this goes…

So, last Friday I filled my own gas can with gasoline and sugar and swapped it with his without his knowledge. The next morning (Sat) I got up and it was gone, exactly like I was hoping. I put his back and he never knew what happened.

I guess they found out who was stealing!

Sunday afternoon, I came home from the store and saw three people in the street working on a car, it is a 2017 Chevy Cobalt. Just found out from another neighbor that they got bad gas somewhere and their car is ruined. I hope they learned their very expensive lesson and I don’t feel bad, at all.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

One person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user was a fan of this story.

Another reader shared a story.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Attention all gas stealers…

Don’t even try it!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.