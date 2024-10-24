Someone Littered On His Company’s Land, So When He Found Out Who Did It He Made Sure The Guy Had To Clean It All Up

Who dumps trash on someone else’s property?!?!

I mean, I know it happens all the time, but it’s still pretty darn infuriating, especially when it happens to you.

Check out this story from Reddit and see what happened to a guy who thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

Litter bug busted. “My last job I worked at a construction company that had a fairly large yard/land as well as a warehouse. In the yard were many old storage trailers probably around 30-40, just old semi trailers that were old and not really roadworthy anymore. So they are/were used to store customers building materials/machinery to be delivered on the job. There is a fairly long dirt road out to the very back portion of the yard that isn’t visible from the shop or warehouse. We mostly just keep our oldest and worst trailers out there before we get around bringing them to the junkyard, but some of them are still used by customers and have equipment in them. One day in mid-March I was instructed to head back there to check in a trailer for one of our customers. Now this was after a really snowy winter so there was still a lot of dirty piles of snow everywhere and things like that. More or less we had no reason to go back there during the winter as snow removal was so hard to stay on top of. Anyway I hadn’t been back there in a few months.

What’s this?

So when I get back there I’m pretty mad when I see about 10 large black household trash bags in a big pile thrown underneath one of the trailers. This is a lot of trash like a months worth for a family of 5 or so. At this point raccoons or some other wildlife had gotten to them so they were pretty ripped apart and thrown about as well. What a jerk. I’m pretty heated and I go back to the warehouse to get some stuff to clean it up gloves a shovel and a big bin to scoop it in so I can grab it with the forklift. About a minute into scooping it up I’m mad because it’s under a trailer so I have to bend down and basically crouch and it’s extra difficult/awkward to shovel. A light goes on and I’m thinking any jerk this dumb with this much trash certainly has thrown away some mail in this time period.

A ha!

Within 30 seconds I find three pieces of mail with his name and address on it. I call the non-emergency police line and tell them someone has been dumping trash. Within a minute a cop shows up and we have a chat of I can approach this short of driving to the dude’s address and spreading this stuff all over his lawn (what my petty revenge idea was haha). So the cop is the man and actually goes to the address, finds out the guy moved, went to the post office finds his new address and confronts him about it. Of course the guy denies it with some story about how it must’ve been his landlord after he moved out and the cop basically asked him if he’d rather just clean it up or try to tell that story to a judge.

Here you go!

So now that I knew he was going to be back to clean it up I threw all the trash back under the trailer and ripped the bags up a little more so it was a bit more gross and unmanageable. The absolute best part was that the time he went back in the evening was torrentially down pouring with thunder lightning! Absolutely raining buckets hahaha so he got to clean up his mess while me and two other officers watched him inside our nice warm dry vehicles while he got DUMPED on in very cold very heavy rain. KARMA!”

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This individual made a good point.

Another reader offered some advice.

No one likes a litter bug…

You have to make them see the error of their ways.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.