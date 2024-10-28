Student Refused To Switch Tests With A Classmate So She Could Cheat, But Now Everybody Is Calling Them Petty

There’s a big difference between helping out a fellow classmate and outright cheating.

So, what would you do if a classmate asked you to switch tests with her because she had memorized the answers to the version you had?

Would you switch? Or would you refuse?

In the following story, one high school student finds themselves in this very situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not switching tests with a classmate, basically helping her cheat? My grade 12 chemistry class had a test recently, and my teacher is known to be tough. I studied my *** off for this class, self-teaching myself the content ahead of schedule every week so I don’t fall behind and I’m more familiar with the content (it might be a bit overkill, but I have pretty hard courses this term) Before the test started, I realized that my classmates had somehow gotten hold of the answers, and people had memorized the multiple-choice answers.

They had the version of the test that she needed.

To avoid cheating, my teacher alternates handing out different versions of the test: A, B, C, D. So when my teacher stepped out momentarily before the test started, the girl in front of me urged me to switch tests with her because she got version B and needed version A, which I had. It turns out our teacher reuses tests every year, so my classmates got a hold of the answers. It was clear she had memorized the answers for version A, but I ignored her. After the test, she was furious with me because the test was completely different and she only memorized the letter answers, not the content.

Now, everyone is on the classmate’s side.

My classmates are on her side and said it wouldn’t have harmed me to switch tests, since I “effortlessly get 100% all the time” (not true). They think I’m a petty ******* for not helping her out since it doesn’t affect me, and it didn’t matter which version I took, and my action ensured she flunked the test. I guess they’re right that I was being petty because I’m annoyed that they had the answers and didn’t have to study while I studied hours every day. They’ll easily get a higher grade than me for no effort and this is the year that really counts. These people had never talked to me before unless it was for homework help or to borrow my notes. AITA?

Wow! That takes some nerve to even ask!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This is good in theory, but probably not the best way to handle it.

The best thing would be to tell the teacher but don’t mention names.

Here’s a teacher’s perspective.

These are some great thoughts.

Cheating on a test is so wrong. This person was right for not giving up their version.

Maybe next time, the classmate will spend more time studying and not just memorizing answers.

