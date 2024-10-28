Student Turns The Tables On A Bully Who Vandalized Her Car, Leading To His Suspension From School

Some people just can’t help themselves; they love to cause trouble for others and think they’ll always get away with it.

So, what would you do if a so-called “friend” vandalized your car and then tried to turn the tables by making up a lie to get you in trouble?

Would you let it go and move on?

Or would you take action to expose the truth?

In the following story, a high schooler finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s how it went down.

Car Vandalized & Expelled for Reporting It? – No Way, Jose Jose (name changed) and I had been casual friends since elementary school. I say “casual” because I treated him as a friend, but he would constantly bully and ostracize me in front of our friend group (dumping pig crap in my shoes, stealing from me, lying to teachers to get me in trouble, etc.). Just been an all-around total jerk since birth, really. But he was friends with my friends, so the little jerk was always stuck to the heel of my shoe. Enter high school, senior year. Jose and I had drifted apart years before, but we were still on acquaintance terms and had similar friends. During that time, I experimented with drugs ONCE. Literally just one or two tokes off a J at a friend’s place, but to some people (especially in high school), that makes you the Burnout Queen. Jose was one of those people.

Jose also loved making people’s lives miserable every chance he got (it was a genuine hobby of his), so when he found out I’d smoked, he was in heaven. He took it as a personal invitation to begin tormenting me harder than ever before. And that’s when I started to notice the dents in my car.

Once she realized Jose was targeting her car, she reported him.

At first it was small – a tiny ding here, some trash on the windshield there. But I quickly realized I was being targeted, and I knew he was the only one capable of that kind of petty bull. At first, I did the reasonable thing – I went to the school. I let them know that someone was vandalizing my car and that I had a strong suspicion it was Jose. Simple as that. So they said they’d handle it, let me go, and called for Jose to come to the office. Great! They’ll take care of it, right? It’s all settled now, right WRONG. SO. FREAKING. WRONG. The next day, I was called back to the office, and there was a security guard sitting there with the principal. They sat me down and explained that Jose had “informed” them I was dealing drugs at the school.

Jose turned it around on her, and now she was facing expulsion.

What. The. Heck. I have not once in my entire life, to this very day, EVER sold drugs of any kind. It’s just not my thing. But of OF COURSE, the Almighty School Policy states that this accusation ALONE is grounds for expulsion, and that’s exactly what the principal was planning to do. WHAT?! So I come to you, Mr. Principal, accusing a student of bullying me. He tells you an obvious lie to deflect the blame onto me, and you literally BUY IT?!?! And he gets off SCOTT FREE?!?! No freaking way. I immediately defended myself to this waterbrain principal and his lackey, explaining that Jose’s accusation was an obvious lie. But they weren’t having it. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for drugs of any kind, and we take these issues seriously.”

Here’s where she comes up with a good plan.

Okay, so that didn’t work, and now I’m facing expulsion months before graduating (they gave me about a week to get Jose to rescind his accusation, or I’d be expelled—SO fair). It’s time to take matters into my own hands. Again, I tried the reasonable thing first – I called Jose and told him that we both knew the truth and that if he didn’t rescind his false accusation, I’d mess his life up. And, if I had to, I’d get lawyers involved. Jose, of course, laughed at me and told me to **** off. Huh. Okay. I tried to play nice. From there, I did what any high school Ganja Goddess would do in this situation – I played dirty. The night of that phone call to Jose, I put all the preparations in place. It was so easy. All I had to do was tape a camcorder to the sun visor in the front seat of my car, park in the school lot and hit “record.” See, Jose knew I’d accused him of vandalizing my car, but I had a feeling he was too stupid and evil to stop. So I waited.

Finally, Jose took the bait.

For the first couple of days, nothing. I would sift through the hours of footage each night and come up empty. I started to get worried that Jose was onto me and that the plan wouldn’t work. But then it happened. I was fast-forwarding through yet another day’s worth of video when suddenly, a body shifts into the frame, directly in front of my car. IT’S JOSE. I watch as he and some friend of his stand there, inspecting my car, looking for something to mess up that wouldn’t get them in trouble. Then, he does it – standing directly in front of the hidden camera, face in full view, he spits a giant rope of snot directly onto the hood. JACKPOT!!!!

Excited, she turned the video into the principal’s office the next morning.

I could hardly WAIT to get to school the next day.

First thing, I near-sprinted to the principal’s office and handed off the video in a pretty yellow envelope. Then I walked off to class with the biggest smile I’ve ever experienced. Later that day, the principal called me down for a final chat. Apparently, after they’d shown Jose the footage, he’d had a massive moment of clarity and realized that I actually HADN’T been dealing drugs. Shocker.

Jose got his payback.

And due to the spitting (unfortunately, I didn’t get footage of him actually damaging my car), Jose would receive a two-week suspension. LOOOL. So, for the next fortnight, Jose was gone, and I got to float around campus like the true empress I deserved to be. No way, Jose.

