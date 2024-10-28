T-Mobile Customer Tried To Get A Cell Phone For Her Daughter, But She Didn’t Expect Such High Pressure Sales Efforts. – ‘I’ve never spent more than $300 on a cell phone for her.’

Shopping for a new phone can be exciting, but when you know what you want, dealing with the high-pressure sales pitches can be annoying.

When TikToker @miss.brandiii wanted to get a nice cheap phone from T-Mobile to replace her daughter’s old one, the salesperson just wasn’t letting her.

She goes through the whole story, starting off by saying, “So, yesterday I had to replace my daughter’s phone. It’s important to note that she’s 15, so she’s not getting the newest iPhone. No. I’ve never spent more than $300 on a cell phone for her.”

That is very reasonable and should be an easy transaction. But it wasn’t. She goes on to explain what happened after the employee looked up her plan. “So he goes, oh, do you know what you’re looking for?” To which she responds, “Something equivalent in this family. She’s not getting the newest iPhone, don’t pressure me into that.”

This lady knows what she wants, but the T-Mobile employee does not want to give it to her.

He starts giving her sales pitches, saying, “Oh, here’s what I’ll do for you, since you’re on an old plan we’ll upgrade the plan, I’ll add an extra line, I’ll give you an additional SIM card….You get this free Galaxy and you get these two tablets.”

Wow, he clearly wasn’t listening.

In the video he continues to try to pressure her to upgrade even though she doesn’t want to.

She just keeps telling him no and explains that she is not buying the latest and greatest.

Finally he gives up and she wraps the story up by saying, “Finally when he couldn’t break me down into taking the deal he goes I think I have a cheap phone in the back that I’ll just get and we’ll do it your way.”

Finally! How hard was that?

I was frustrated on her behalf. You should check out the full video here:

Check out what the people in the comments had to say:

This person was impressed with how calm she stayed.

This commenter recommends buying online.

And this person suggests just telling them to close the whole account.

Buying phones can be frustrating if you don’t want the deal they are pushing.

