Teen Throws Birthday Party At His Dad’s To Avoid Sharing With Step Siblings, And His Mom Is Upset He Left Them Out

AITA for having a birthday party and sleepover at my dad’s house but not my mom’s with my stepsiblings? My parents got divorced when I (15M) was 3, and my mom got remarried when I was 8. My stepsister (14F) and I share the same birthday. I have a stepbrother (10M), too, but he doesn’t share the same birthday. Because my stepsister’s birthday is the same day as mine, my mom and her husband insisted that we celebrate our birthdays together every year and do a joint thing.

I asked my mom to do it separately, but she said it was more affordable and let them go all out for us. I asked my dad if I could still have parties when I was with him and he said sure. So at Mom’s house, I never asked for a party and just went along with whatever, while Dad’s house was where the real celebration happened. This year my mom and her husband took us to some spa place for the birthday celebration and brought us out to eat afterward. They said celebrating with family was the best way to celebrate birthdays. That was 2 weeks ago.

Dad threw the party for me on Saturday. But it was a sleepover and a party in one. My best friends and I went to this VR gaming arcade and spent a few hours there, and then we went back to Dad’s and had lots of food and snacks and played video games pretty much all night long. It was the best. Mom came to pick me up yesterday when one of my friends was leaving and she heard them say thanks for the invite and stuff. Mom saw the balloons Dad put out, too. Then she asked on the way to her house if I had a party and I said I always do. She said I never ask her to throw a big party when I celebrate at her house. I told her I save that stuff for Dad since it’s just about me, and I don’t have to share it with her stepdaughter.

She told me I should invite my stepsiblings then. I told her I didn’t want to. That it’s bad enough sharing the celebration at her house but I won’t do it at Dad’s and I told her they’re not my friends, I don’t WANT to spend time with them, I just have to. Mom’s husband was mad when he heard. Then my stepbrother was upset that he missed out because he loves video games and never gets to play them all night. My mom lectured me for like an hour last night about it. AITA?

