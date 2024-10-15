Half-Brother Stole From Their Sick Father, So They Made Sure That He Got Removed From Their Mom’s Will

In an ideal world, children are supposed to take care of their sick parents, and make their last days memorable.

This person’s half-brother took some time off work to look after their father who was sick, but he also took this opportunity to steal from him.

When they found out, they made sure that he wouldn’t get anything from their mom’s will.

Had my half-brother removed from the will after he stole money from our father with Alzheimer’s. Shortly after my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, my formally estranged half-brother quit his job. He moved in to help take care of my dad. Though there really wasn’t enough money, it was agreed to pay him around $300 a week to make up for his missing income.

This person’s half-brother assumed responsibility for their dad’s financial payouts.

During this time, my half-brother abruptly acquired durable power of attorney and usurped medical and financial decisions. My mother and father had separate financial lives. Several documents relating to my dad’s pension (which were now my half-brother’s responsibility) were not turned in on time. This resulted in my dad missing out on a one-time payout of $8,000, and lowering his pension payout by $300/mo.

He also acquired their dad’s savings.

My half-brother them cleaned out my dad’s remaining savings (about $3,000, not discovered until about a month later). Six days later, our father hung himself in the basement.

When the dad died, he left his money to his wife.

My dad left all of his insurance money and belongings to my mother. We, children, were left with only sentimental items. My half-brother was visibly upset and shaking when the will was read. He acknowledged that my mother was receiving “everything,” and left.

Their half-brother refused to give back their dad’s money that he took.

About a month later, we discovered the missing money. Though he broke no laws because he had power of attorney, we insisted he pay it back. We even offered to let him make payments over a two-year period. He refused, and we have been no contact for two years now.

So they convinced their mom to remove him from her will.

Little did he know that he was in my mom’s (his stepmother’s) will. He would receive half of what is currently a $250,000 estate. I suggested to my mother that she remove him from the will. She did, and I am now the sole beneficiary. He stole $3,000 now only to lose out on $125,000 later.

Who in their right mind would steal money from their sick father?

No one, that’s for sure.

