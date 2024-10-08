Their Wedding Photographer Lost All Of Their Photos In A Fire, But Only Wants To Refund 90% Of Their Payment. Now The Groom Wants To Know If Asking For The Full 100% Is Insensitive.

There are a lot of decisions to make when you’re planning a wedding, and photographs are often at the top of the list.

They also often take up a significant portion of the budget, since there’s not much that’s more important than having those memories for years to come.

This couple lost their photos when their photographer’s house burned down, but they’re upset he’s not returning 100% of the money.

Let’s find out what happened next.

AITA for expecting a full refund (rather than the 90% one offered) from our wedding photographer? My wife and I hired a photographer for our wedding for $2,000, and we were eagerly awaiting our photos. Fairly recently I was contacted by the photographer, apologizing profusely, and telling me he’s not going to be able to get us the photos due to a fire that ravaged his entire house.

Yes, he verified.

I snooped on his social media profiles to double-check that this was true and not just an excuse, and it is; he posted pictures of the burnt-down house. He also posted that he has homeowner’s insurance that will cover it, and has posted some pics of him staying at his sister’s, so fortunately he isn’t on the street or totally screwed. Still a pretty crappy situation, though.

But now the photographer wants to keep some of the money for his time spent.

Here’s the catch, though: he’s only offering us a 90% refund ($1800) instead of the full $2000 one. He says the differential is due to the “huge amount of time he put into editing, the 5 hours he spent shooting at the wedding, and the hour-and-a-half round trip he drove to shoot.” So that’s $200 we’re out.

The groom doesn’t agree, and wants a full refund.

I’m not trying to sound too selfish or entitled, but while I think it’s all well and good he put all that work into it, all that doesn’t really benefit us if we’re not getting a single photo out of it, and I don’t see why we owe him anything. It’s sad and not his fault (IDK, maybe he could have saved an extra hard drive somewhere not his house), but we’re not getting our long-awaited & treasured pics, and I feel we deserve the full refund. I’ve demanded the full refund, and he’s stood very firm that he’s only giving the 90% one. I am prepared to take him to small claims or request a chargeback if he doesn’t back down. AITA?

It’s honestly easy to see both sides here.

Let’s find out how Reddit is judging them.

The guy definitely messed up.

Seriously, was it his first day?

It’s as simple as that.

Others are on the photographer’s side.

But he did have other options.

I get it, but he should probably let it go.

The photographer has enough problems.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.