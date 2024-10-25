There’s A Croissant Lamp For Sale On Temu And This Woman Actually Bought One
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna come out and say it. Temu is just…weird.
And here’s another example for you to take in.
A woman named Neta posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual Temu gift she received from her sisters.
Neta showed viewers the croissant-shaped lamp her sisters got her from Temu and said, “I came home from work and there was, like, hundreds of ants underneath it. I was like, ‘Why the **** would ants want a fake croissant?’ And, like, I’m almost wondering if this is a ******* literal real croissant covered in resin.”
Neta dug in to a hole already made in the lamp and said, “It like low-key looks like a ******* croissant under there.”
Neta broke the lamp open, took a bite, and said, “It’s literally ******* food.”
I’m not sure if eating that was such a good idea…
Check out the video.
@froginahatgirl
Pls explain temu
Take a look at how folks responded.
This person made a funny comment.
This TikTokker spoke up.
And another viewer didn’t hold back.
This is kind of disturbing…
