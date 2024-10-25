October 24, 2024 at 8:22 pm

There’s A Croissant Lamp For Sale On Temu And This Woman Actually Bought One

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@froginahatgirl

I’m gonna come out and say it. Temu is just…weird.

And here’s another example for you to take in.

A woman named Neta posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual Temu gift she received from her sisters.

Source: TikTok

Neta showed viewers the croissant-shaped lamp her sisters got her from Temu and said, “I came home from work and there was, like, hundreds of ants underneath it. I was like, ‘Why the **** would ants want a fake croissant?’ And, like, I’m almost wondering if this is a ******* literal real croissant covered in resin.”

Source: TikTok

Neta dug in to a hole already made in the lamp and said, “It like low-key looks like a ******* croissant under there.”

Neta broke the lamp open, took a bite, and said, “It’s literally ******* food.”

I’m not sure if eating that was such a good idea…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@froginahatgirl

Pls explain temu

♬ original sound – froginahatgirl

Take a look at how folks responded.

This person made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

This TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And another viewer didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

This is kind of disturbing…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter