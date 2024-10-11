There’s Now A Portable Car Lift That Looks Just Like The Ones At Your Mechanic’s Shop

I’m not so sure about this…

A TikTokker posted a video of the machine they sell and it’s really something to see.

The contraption is a portable car hoist that lifts vehicles into the air and it looks like you can set it up pretty much anywhere.

The video shows the TikTokker giving a demonstration of the machine in front of an AutoZone store and it got people talking.

I mean, it looks pretty sturdy, right…?

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker is curious…

I don’t think I’d want to stand underneath that thing…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!