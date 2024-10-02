They Allowed Their Sister To Stay With Them During Hard Times, But Their Sister’s Inconsiderate Actions Led To Her Swift Departure

Family can be a rich source of support and stress. In this story, it’s mostly the latter.

When one sibling offers to take in their struggling sister, her refusal to play by their house rules quickly spiraled into a chaotic confrontation.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for having my dad come get my sister? I allowed my sister to move in last week when her rent and utilities became too high at her current place. It’s supposed to be temporary.

They set some clear ground rules for their sister and her kids.

She and her two young children (1.5 and 3) stay in my former home office since I only work from home a few days a week. I told her it’s on her to watch her kids and keep them quiet while I’m working. This is the first time I’ve been WFH.

They didn’t want to be responsible for caring for the kids while they were working.

She wants to leave the 1.5 year old home while she runs somewhere because he is sleeping. I told her no, and I was in a meeting. She left the baby anyway and is gone for two hours of “grocery” shopping. I told her she couldn’t do this, and she was already told about it.

Their sister immediately dodged accountability and started yelling.

My sister screamed at me in my own home about how I never offered her to babysit and that I was mean to her or how I never even help her out. I pointed out she’s living at my home rent free. She starts hysterically crying and yelling at me (in front of her children).

They phone home for help since they can’t reason with their sister.

I call my dad to pick up my sister and her kids because if he doesn’t, I’m going to call the police, because she’s that crazy with her crying and screaming in my home. Dad lives about 4 hours away and brings a U haul.

The consequences of her actions start creeping up on the sister.

My sister starts freaking out because of her children’s doctors, daycare, and her job is nearby, and moving in with my dad, she will have to give it up. Also, I had to tell my work that I had a family emergency and had to end my workday earlier because of what was happening. My dad had to convince her to go with him because my sister was screaming at me about how I allowed her to move on to save money, and I was kicking her out within a week because we had a disagreement.

The dad was finally able to reason with her, but she’s still distraught.

My dad told my sister to either follow him or we will have the police remove her, because she can’t act like this. My sister agreed to leave, but she’s still upset she had to move so far away that it would be hard for her to get a job and financially back on her feet. AITA?

It’s a tough situation, but it was what needed to be done.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter believes the sister wasn’t in the right headspace to be civil right now.

The sister broke her promise, so why should they keep theirs?

Did she ever even say thank you to her sibling for taking her in?

She could have chosen to hold up her end of the bargain, but she didn’t.

This sibling had to set firm boundaries to protect their peace, even if it meant showing the sister some tough love.

Maybe one day the sister will finally understand.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.