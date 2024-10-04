Family Went To The Beach And It Was An Absolute Disaster After A Party, And A Group Of Teens Rudely Confronted Them For Exposing Their Mess. So They Fought Back And Got Them All In Trouble With Their School.

It is really unfortunate when you go to a public area and find that it is a mess with other people’s litter and discarded items.

What would you do if a bunch of kids ran up and tried to tell you to clean up the mess, even though it wasn’t yours to begin with?

That is what the group of people in this story experienced, and they tried to put those kids in their place.

Check it out.

Try to get my sister in law fired backfired A couple of weeks ago me and my family and my SIL’s family were walking around a lake near our home.

That is unfortunate.

The lake has gotten bad over the years, often you’ll get youths going and drinking there. We walked past an area that was messy where there’s obviously been a party. My brother in law was taking a phone call just as some teens approached us. My brother in law is french and was speaking in french on the phone.

Ok, the kids are rude, but it’s better than if they were making a bigger mess I guess.

The teens told us to clean up our mess or to go back from where we came from.

My sister in law and I grabbed the kids and started moving away with our husbands blocking the path of the teens. They tried to push past them so worrying about the kids my husband pushed one back and he fell over into the mud. They ran off and we thought end of story.

Honestly, I don’t blame the woman.

My SIL works in a local hairdressers and a few days later a woman came in to speak to the manager. She claimed her son was attacked for asking people to take their mess home with them and SIL was one of the attackers. The manager said she’d look into what happened. There’s a local fishing group that use the lake so I emailed and asked if any members saw what happened with the confrontation. Two got back and confirmed our version of events, one even told us of the school the kids are in.

Well, its good that the kids got in trouble for being a little racist.

We contacted the school and theirs a police officer who works with the school and the kids are all on a racial awareness course and warned if they carry on they could be in trouble with the law. The mother has also been banned from the hairdressers.

I kind of think these adults overreacted.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Exactly, you don’t grab someone for making a comment.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this was the case.

I was wondering the same thing.

Yeah, kids can be terrible at leaving messes.

It sounds like annoying kids and aggressive adults to me.

Same old, same old.

