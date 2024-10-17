Father Refused To Make Breakfast For His Daughter, And When Her Mom Got Upset, He Blamed Her For Not Making Him A List

Some fathers don’t realize how much a mother could use his help with the kids – either that, or they don’t want to know.

And making a list for him is just one more job for her to do.

This mother got in an argument with her fiancé because the man refused to make breakfast for their daughter!

Find out what happened next.

AITA for not making my fiancé a “list” of things to do for our daughter? I’ll try to keep this as short as possible I 24F and my fiancé 25M had a rather large disagreement this morning.

She overheard him being disinterested.

While I was brushing my teeth and using the bathroom my fiancé placed our daughter to watch her show in her high chair and then just proceeded to watch tik toks for the next approx. 10-15 minutes straight while my daughter waited. I finally came out and saw this and asked why he hadn’t made any breakfast for her yet… he proceeds to say “I was waiting to ask you what to make for her”

He acted like he had no idea what the kid wanted!

(note: she is one and eats scrambled eggs on daycare days like today) I said that’s a lie you know what she eats by now.

He was completely unhinged.

Anyways this comment sparked a disagreement between us because I vented about his lack of assistance in helping to get her or any of her belongings ready to go in the morning. His solution after getting frustrated with me was to tell me I need to “make him a list of what I would like him to do for her.” I refused as I said I don’t want to mother him as well and as her parent he should know what needs to be done (diaper changes, outfit, teeth brushing, daycare bottles cleaned and filled up, etc.)

She doesn’t want to make a list for him.

I tried explaining that as her mom no one ever gives me a “list” I simply look around or think about what needs to be done. So I guess my question is aita for refusing to make the list?

How can a father be so disconnected?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit say about it.

This person has a witty response for the dad.

This girl applauds the mother for realizing the dad’s disinterest.

This user explains how parenting works with usual households.

This person thinks the guy is a red flag!

This user has the same parenting dynamics!

Why can’t fathers step up and help with the kids?

This mom sounds like she could really use some help.

