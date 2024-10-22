‘It’s just a cool sleek design.’ – Car Salesman Showed Off The Vintage Toyota FJ Cruiser Someone Traded In At His Dealership

I had a friend that had a blue Toyota FJ Cruiser and that thing was a beauty!

And it sounds like I’m not the only person who wishes Toyota still made those SUVs.

A man who works at a Nissan dealership posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers an FJ Cruiser that was traded in to his business.

The man showed viewers that the customer traded in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser for a new Nissan.

He said, “Let’s go take a look at something I’ve never shown you. Now I heard this thing has really low miles. Pretty cool, I thought these were four-door for some reason but I guess they’re two-door. It’s just a cool sleek design.”

The salesman then showed viewers what the back seat of the car and the trunk area of the FJ Cruiser looked like.

He said about the FJ Cruiser, “These things are old enough to be considered probably collector’s items.”

He also mentioned that the car only had 84,000 miles on it despite being a 2007 model.

He said, “I saw the CarFax too. One owner, clean. All, this is really cool. Love to see older cars.”

Take a look at the video.

The salesman posted a follow-up video and showed viewers another feature of the FJ Cruiser and mentioned that the person who traded the Toyota in bought two new cars at the same time.

They just don’t make ’em like they used to…

