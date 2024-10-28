October 28, 2024 at 3:22 am

‘This link will allow the hackers to wipe your phone.’ – A New Scam Is Showing Up In Your Email Inbox And Causing Lots Of Damage

by Michael Levanduski

The internet has a lot to love about it, but there is certainly no shortage of scams and dangers to be aware of.

This TikToker almost fell victim to one of these scams and made a quick video warning to hopefully keep her viewers safe.

She starts the video off by saying, “Please do not fall for the most recent scam that will completely wipe your phone down. If you use Microsoft or have a gMail account and you receive an email saying that they have detected an unusual login from a different location, do not click on the link in that email.”

You really need to be careful of any email with a link in it, but apparently this one is particularly dangerous. She goes on, “It’s going to ask you to review your recent activity to let them know whether or not this was you.”

That is something that can be legitimate, but apparently scammers are taking advantage of it.

Next she explains what will happen if you do click the link, “This link will allow the hackers to wipe your phone, get all of your personal information, and make your life miserable.”

It is unfortunate that these hackers can cause so many problems.

She finishes up the video by saying how to check your account activity safely, “You do not have to do this, you can actually log in through gMail and check in your security settings where your log in attempts have been made.”

That is some useful information that will hopefully help to keep people safe on their phones.

Let’s take a look at the full video:

@gracefullgrit

⚠️ If you receive an email from Microsoft, DO NOT click the link! ⚠️ #scam #dontfallforit #emailscam #microsoft #hackers #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️

♬ original sound – ✨Jill ✨

As expected, the people in the comments have some fun things to say.

This person points out that they barely ever check their messages anyway.

And here is someone who only uses email to track packages.

And this last person thinks gMail should do more to protect them.

This is a good tip to keep your phone safe from hackers.

