Homeowner Accepted A Friend Request On Facebook From His Neighbor And Chatted Briefly With Her, Then Suddenly He’s Getting Private Messages From Her Saying His Conversation Was Out Of Line

Social media is meant to be a fun and engaging platform for meeting new people and catching up with old friends.
However, some individuals can end up being really weird – and not in a good way.
This man accepted a friend request from his neighbor, and chatted briefly with her on a Facebook post.
Suddenly, he’s getting these private messages from her that are more than a little upsetting.
Check out what happened below.
AITA for casually chatting with a neighbor who added me on FB?
I’m a very friendly person, and I’ll chat with anyone.
I always keep things light, casual, and non-committal, because I love my space and privacy.
This man signed in to Facebook.
I logged into Facebook after YEARS of not logging in, and decided to join my neighborhood community group of homeowners.
Afterwards, a few of my neighbors requested to add me as a friend.
I had no problem with that.
We would casually chat over posts and comments. Nothing ever more serious than “Star Wars is awesome!”
He commented on a post about minimalism.
A neighbor, who had requested to add me, posted something about minimalism, and I commented that I used to live in a tiny home and how great it was.
She mentioned she and her husband did, too, and we both have Huskies, so we LOL’d online about how much vacuuming we have to do.
She then immediately sends me a private message (1st time she comminutes privately).
The girl asked him not to message her as if they know each other.
She says, “Please don’t message on my personal Facebook page like you know me.”
“I have never met you in my entire life.”
“You have a lot of audacity or you’re just really lonely.”
They unfriended each other.
I replied back, “I’ve obviously upset and offended you, and that wasn’t my intention. I’m going to unfriend you now.”
She replied back, “I already unfriended you.”
And I replied, “Thanks,” and that was that.
Now, he’s confused as to what went wrong.
I’m so baffled.
I have a bit of social anxiety and I would hate to make someone feel uncomfortable.
I ended up deactivating my Facebook and making my Instagram and Twitter private.
AITA here? I’m not sure what I did to elicit such a reaction from a neighbor.
Let’s see what others have to say.
Here are some possible answers to the puzzle.
This user thinks she has a jealous husband.
Here’s a similar hunch.
It’s totally bizarre, says this one.
Indeed, Facebook is for everyone!
The problem with social media is that you can never really tell who you’re talking to.
This is an odd one, for sure.
