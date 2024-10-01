Mom Used Their Favorite Summer Clothes As Rags, So They Decided To Still Wear Them To Annoy Her

Do you notice how moms can be completely irrational sometimes?

My Mum recycles “unwearable” clothes, I wear them anyway My Mum has a bit of a bad habit of making decisions for the family without asking the family. Stuff like volunteering my dad to host an event. Or assuming I’d be happy to bake banana cake for her work party. Or giving away some of our old books or toys.

One day, I’m in the laundry shed when I find a dirty rag that’s actually my favourite summer shirt. Apparently, because I hadn’t worn it in a while (reason being it was winter), I obviously didn’t want it anymore. I tried to clean the shirt, but it was white linen and she had used it for boot polish. The stains were not going to come out.

Another thing to know about my mother was she was very keen on appearances (hence the boot polish). She’s always politely suggesting us to get haircuts or new shoes, and be neat and tidy at all times. So naturally, for the next few years, I started wearing the ratty stained shirt everywhere, whatever the weather is. Even after I outgrew it, and it became more of a crop top, I still wore it to church.

I still have the shirt, although it’s too tight in the sleeves to put on comfortably. She’s invited me over for dinner this weekend. I bet she thought I got rid of it years ago. 😀

