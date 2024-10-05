She Won Two Event Tickets And Plans To Take Her Wife For Date Night, But Her Wife’s Friend Was Expecting To Have One Of Them And Got Really Upset
Date nights are important to keep the spark burning between couples.
Despite not being interested before, this woman decided to join her wife at an event with tickets that she won on a lottery as they both wanted to have a date night.
However, her wife’s friend was expecting that she would go with her wife, and after learning about the change of plans, the friend was devastated.
WIBTA for taking my wife on a date night with tickets I won, even though her friend assumed she’d be my wife’s +1 and I never previously showed interest in the event?
Last week, my wife (30+F) asked me (30+F) to enter a lottery-style drawing to get tickets for a popular event in our area.
The tickets are free, but most are allocated by random drawing to people who pre-register.
You can only pre-register for a max of 2 tickets.
Some tickets are also available at the door on a “first come, first served” basis.
This was the usual arrangement.
My wife, her friend B (30+F), and B’s friend C (30+F), usually all register for the drawing, hoping that at least one of them can snag 2 tickets.
If B gets tickets, she usually gives my wife first choice if she wants to go, but if C gets tickets she takes B.
If my wife gets tickets, she takes B.
This woman would always decline.
A handful of times, they snagged 4 tickets and invited me.
I always declined because it’s not an event that really excites me, and my wife is perfectly happy to enjoy the night with her friends.
She pre-registered for the tickets even if she didn’t want to.
Last week, my wife asked me to enter for tickets because this month’s theme is uniquely interesting to her.
I’ll admit I was slightly annoyed.
We’re in the middle of a very chaotic couple of weeks where we’ve had very little time for us to connect as a couple.
I was a little put off by the thought of entering a drawing to win tickets for my wife to use with her friends on one of the few nights we will have free in a three-week period, and I [gently] said as much.
But I also love my wife and recognize that this event brings her joy, so I made an entry and promptly forgot about it.
They won 2 tickets, and they plan on using it—she and her wife.
Lo and behold, I was the only one to be selected for tickets. Just 2 tickets.
Now, I want to take my wife on a date night.
I immediately told my wife that if she’d rather go with B for any reason, that’s totally fine.
But she also wants a date night, and I think this is a great opportunity for us to spend time together in a way that she has always wanted.
Friend B was totally disappointed.
B asked my wife about the entries and was upset with the update because she thought me winning the tickets meant she’d be going with my wife.
We reminded B that she and C could get there early for tickets at the door, which are usually pretty readily available but never a 100% certainty.
B’s response was salty.
She and C won’t go if they don’t have confirmed tickets.
She also reminded my wife about one time she entered an unrelated drawing for us (which none of us won).
B had reasons to be upset, but plans changed.
I knew B would be disappointed and reasonably expected to be my wife’s +1.
I’ve never wanted to go in the past.
And the last time they spoke about it, my wife had told B that I was entering the lottery but that if we won 4 tickets I had a scheduling conflict (which at the time was true).
Now, she’s wondering if she’s the bad guy in this scenario.
I’m fully aware that it was perfectly reasonable for B to think that if I won the tickets, it would be the same as if my wife won them, and the two of them would go.
But the sharpness of her reaction has me questioning whether I’m the AH.
So AITA for wanting to use tickets I won on a date night with my wife, even though I didn’t initially want to go, and her friend was under the impression she’d be my wife’s plus 1?
