Traveller Shared A “Cool” Hack For Getting Drinks Through Airport Security. – ‘TSA can’t take them.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is why TikTok was invented, my friends!

A woman named Lasha posted a video on the social media platform and offered a useful hack for passengers to get drinks through airport security checkpoints.

Lasha’s video shows her putting frozen drinks into a carry-on bag and she wrote in the text overlay, “Fun fact: If you FREEZE your drinks, TSA can’t take them.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Alot of ppl dont know this but yeah. Freeze your drinks solid!”

Bam!

Check out the video.

@lashalayy

Alot of ppl dont know this but yeah. Freeze your drinks solid ! #foryou #real #relatable #xybca

♬ mittm – 𝐩𝐬𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐯𝐞

This is what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared what happened to them.

Another individual made a good point…

And this person weighed in.

I’m gonna have to give this a shot!

