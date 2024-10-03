Traveller Shared A “Cool” Hack For Getting Drinks Through Airport Security. – ‘TSA can’t take them.’

This is why TikTok was invented, my friends!

A woman named Lasha posted a video on the social media platform and offered a useful hack for passengers to get drinks through airport security checkpoints.

Lasha’s video shows her putting frozen drinks into a carry-on bag and she wrote in the text overlay, “Fun fact: If you FREEZE your drinks, TSA can’t take them.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Alot of ppl dont know this but yeah. Freeze your drinks solid!”

