Customer Bounces Two Checks And It Costs A Business Owner Two New Printers, So They Found An Ingenuous Way To Hack His Bank Account And Get Even

Dealing with bad checks can be a headache, especially when it happens more than once.

So, what would you do if someone bounced not one but two checks on you for expensive equipment?

In today’s story, one man takes matters into his own hands after dealing with a repeat offender.

Here’s what he did.

Revenge for 2 bounced checks In the late 1970’s I belonged to a Radio Shack TRS-80 computer club and had bought a large quantity of new Epson MX-80 and MX-100 dot matrix printers which I sold at a very reasonable price to members of the club. I received a check from one of the members for an MX-80 printer, but the check bounced. After notifying the club member, he returned the MX-80 and said that he now wanted an MX-100 printer.

This is where he gets really frustrated.

He again paid with a check, which also bounced. He returned the printer. Tired of wasting my time with this member and now in the possession of two used printers I felt that I should be in some way compensated. So, I went to his bank with the bounced check, and the teller told me that there were not sufficient funds in his account. I asked her how much was in the account, and she told me.

Then, he came up with a brilliant plan.

I then deposited $100 less than the value of the check into the club member’s account and was now able to cash the previously bounced check, which provided me with a payment of $100 for all the trouble this member had caused me. A few weeks later, I received a threatening phone call from the member. He had just gotten his bank statement and saw the large withdrawal for the printer but failed to notice the deposit that I had made. I told him that our conversation was being recorded and that I was satisfied with receiving $100 for him wasting my time and returning two now-used printers. I then hung up and never saw or heard from him again.

Bravo! That was actually a very smart way to go about it.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to his situation.

This is a great way to get your money back, eventually.

Dot matrix printers are little beasts.

Businesses probably wish they still had this system!

It’s all good until they dispute the charge, and you lose the case because the credit card number was manually entered.

The guy had it coming to him.

It’s not like he did it one time – he had the nerve to do it twice!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.