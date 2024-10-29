October 28, 2024 at 8:22 pm

Uggs Boot Fan Shares A Tip About How Women Can Get Footwear For A Lot Cheaper. – ‘They’re the same quality. They’re just as cute.’

by Matthew Gilligan

People sure do love their Uggs!

And, let’s be real, folks want to get things at a discount these days…whatever those things might be.

A TikTokker named Paige posted a video and shared a hot tip with viewers about how they can get Uggs at a discount.

Paige told viewers, “If you’re a woman size 7, 8, or smaller in shoes, buy the kids Uggs.”

She added, “They’re the same quality. They’re just as cute, and they’re cheaper. I’m a women’s 7, so I got the kids 5 in the Ultra Mini Platform Ugg.”

Paige added that she also likes the kids platform boots because the platform is a bit shorter than the adult version.

She told viewers, “So if you needed a sign to go get a new pair of Uggs, go grab them before they sell out for the Fall season.”

Take a look at her video.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This person doesn’t want the secret to get out.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

The cheaper, the better!

