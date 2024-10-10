Walmart Customer Got A Gross Surprise When She Bought An Air Fryer On Sale

Who’s ready to get grossed out?!?!

A woman named Nicole posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after she purchased an air fryer from a Walmart store.

The air fryer she bought was marked down almost 50% so she thought she had scored a good deal.

But her happiness was short-lived…

Because Nicole’s video showed what happened when she opened the box at home.

The air fryer inside the box was not the same brand as the box and it was completely FILTHY and caked in grime.

Nicole summed it up perfectly when she said, “So gross.”

Check out her video.

And here’s what TikTok users had to say.

One individual nailed it.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer shared how they do it.

This is unacceptable!

