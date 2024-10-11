October 11, 2024 at 12:11 am

Walmart Shopper Claims The Store’s New Self-Checkout Registers Are Easier to Use Than Ever

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is something all of us can get behind!

A woman posted a video to TikTok to let viewers know that the self-checkout registers at Walmart stores are now easier than ever.

In the text overlay, the TikTokker wrote, “Omg guys, you can literally just scan the item anywhere, and it’ll go through.”

The woman demonstrated to viewers that this method worked on a box of graham crackers.

She tried again with a chocolate bar and, wouldn’t you know it, it worked again!

Bam!

That should save some time…

Check out the video.

@sushiissogoodomg

And walmart still doesnt have tap to pay 🙄 #fyp #viral #relatable #greatvalue

♬ original sound – sushiissogoodomg

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer isn’t so lucky…

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Finally, a story about something that makes our lives EASIER.

