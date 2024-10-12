A Mother Sells The Family Home To Her Most Responsible Daughter, But Her Irresponsible Siblings Move Back In And Cause Havoc. So She Pretends To Sell The House To Get Them To Move Out.

After a death in the family and stress over the family inheritance, it doesn’t take much to turn siblings into rivals.

When a beloved matriarch leaves the house to one lone sibling, her decision ignites a fierce sibling battle over responsibility and respect.

Read on for all the details!

AITA for telling my sibs I sold our childhood home when I didn’t, just to get them out? I’m the youngest of five and this mess only revolves around me (f29), my just older sis (f31) and our older bro (m36). I currently live with my gf at what was my grandma’s home. But I bought said home from mom a bit back for cheap (the house wasn’t pristine and I’ve sunk a few thousand into it already and it’s looking better).

But her mom wasn’t the only one living there.

Well my mom lived in our childhood home with 31 y/o sis and bro for the last… forever. (Two oldest sisters live in diff states.) My sister and brother never moved out for longer than a year each before moving back.

Her siblings aren’t exactly the most independent people.

Both are absolute slobs who refuse to clean up after themselves. And they made our mom clean up after them. She couldn’t stand mess and would clean just so she wouldn’t have to live in filth.

One day, their sloppiness drove the mother out of the house.

Eventually she (in her 60s) couldn’t stand to live there anymore so I asked her to come live with me. They essentially drove our mother out of her own home because they were slobs. Well she lived with me happily (my house is clean and she didn’t have to work and just enjoyed her time in the garden), but she passed away not too long ago.

She always felt closest to her mom.

I’ve barely been coping because out of all of my siblings, I was closest with our mom. Our personalities just meshed well. Whereas my siblings didn’t. She loved them (she wouldn’t have cared for them for so long if she didn’t), but they stressed her out unbelievably.

But her will left the youngest sibling in a difficult position.

I found out our mom left her house to me only. She left each of my sibs some money, but the house and everything of hers in it is now mine.

Obviously, her siblings were furious and start hurling accusations.

My sibs who live in that house didn’t like it and pitched a fit. Said I “manipulated mom at her weakest” into getting the house when they should have gotten it. I told them to go to **** and the only reason it probably got left to me is because mom knew I’d at least remember to pay the property tax each year so the house wouldn’t get taken.

To her, it was clear why she was trusted with the house.

Neither of them pay any bills (save for their phone bills…) so she probs doubted they’d keep the house long if she gave it to them.

Her siblings expect everything to just stay the same, but she won’t allow it.

Well they expected me to follow in mom’s footsteps and pay all the bills there for them. I laughed and told them that going forward they’d be paying rent and all utilities if they wanted to stay there and they’d need to keep the place clean or they were OUT. They flipped their **** and screamed that it was their childhood HOME and I couldn’t do this! I said the deed is in my name so I very much CAN.

She decides to put her demands in writing.

I sent them a letter that basically said they can either pay rent or they’d be out. They refused, so I sent them another letter saying they had 30 days to vacate the premises because I’d sold the house. They went ape**** but they didn’t have a leg to stand on, so they bailed.

While the arrangement is working quite well, she wonders if she made the right choice deceiving her siblings.

I’ve since cleaned up the place (it looked like a drug den and cost a lot to deep clean and fix stuff) and am renting it out to a nice Asian couple who have lots of exotic fish. Told some friends I lied about selling the house and they said it was an AH move. AITA?

Sounds like the family inheritance isn’t the only thing that needs to be put in order.

What did Reddit think?

It was a risky plan, but she executed it perfectly.

The siblings don’t need to know all the details.

If her siblings actually acted like adults, they would understand where she’s coming from.

This redditor believes she’s given her mother what she truly wanted.

The real lesson here isn’t about tidiness, but taking responsibility for your actions.

These siblings need to clean up their act or face the consequences.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.