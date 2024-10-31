When An Inconsiderate Driver Hogged The Middle Of The Road, She Decided To Do The Same To Teach Them A Lesson

Some people seem to think they own the road.

So, what do you do when another driver continually hogs the middle of the street like it’s their personal highway?

Do you stay out of their way?

Or do you show them exactly how ridiculous they look?

In today’s story, one parent finds themselves in this very situation and decides to fight fire with fire.

Here’s how it all played out.

Let’s ALL drive down the middle of the road I pick up and drop off my kids at school every day. Their school is on this little residential street. While little, there is enough room for parked cars on one side and still room for two vehicles in opposite directions to pass each other if the drivers are competent. The street is dead-end, and there’s a roundabout at the end to turn around. All the parents pick up/drop off, drive to the end, turn around, and go wherever.

Either this woman can’t drive or just doesn’t care about anyone else.

There’s this one parent who drives a vehicle bigger than she can handle. Whenever I see her, she’s always driving right down the center of the street. A few times, we were going in opposite directions, and I had to almost drive onto the sidewalk to avoid a head-on collision. Honking does nothing. I don’t know if she’s just that self-centered, a lousy driver, or both, but I’ve had it. Yesterday, she did it again. And instead of getting out of her way, I also went right down the middle of the street. She stopped her car and gestured for me to go around her. I stopped, too, and gestured for her to go around me.

She doesn’t like the taste of her own medicine.

She couldn’t believe the audacity! How dare somebody take up the whole road and tell HER to go around? She rolled down her window and yelled, “What the heck are you doing?” I yelled back, “The exact same thing YOU are doing!” She huffed and puffed and gestured how ridiculous I was being. I gestured the exact same way back to her. She had to almost drive onto the sidewalk to go around me.

Bravo! That’s one way to teach her a lesson!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to her story.

That’s some philosophical thinking.

This person is annoyed about people with big cars.

Here’s someone who can relate to school parking issues.

Wouldn’t want to drive through here at that time.

That woman is something else!

She needs to learn to share the road or buy a smaller vehicle.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.