Woman Called Out Her Boyfriend For Not Following Cooking Instructions On Her Ramen, And He Got Bent Out Of Shape About It

Instant ramen noodles are very easy to prepare. And the waiting time is much quicker than ordering the real thing.

This woman, who was sick at the time, asked her boyfriend to make her some ramen noodles.

However, he seemed to have a problem following the cooking instructions.

When she called him out for it, he got mad.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for following instructions on a ramen bowl? I (27F) had food poisoning. I stopped throwing up for a couple hours, and got a little hungry. My BF (29M) offered to make me soup.

This woman requested ramen.

I chose a non-spicy ramen. The bowl said to cook for 4 minutes. My BF came back, and I noticed the noodles were undercooked.

She asked him if he followed the cooking instructions.

I asked him if he cooked it for 4 minutes, and he said no. I said, “But you’re supposed to for 4 minutes.” He said, “No, it’s not.”

She warmed up the noodles a little bit more.

I showed him where the bowl says 4 minutes, and he said 2.5 was enough. I asked him why he didn’t want to follow the instructions, and he said because the instructions were stupid. I tried a little and could taste the noodles weren’t done yet, so I said, “Yeah, I’m gonna warm them up a little more. Thank you though.” I just didn’t want to get sick again.

Now, her boyfriend is mad at her.

When I came back, he was really annoyed at me. When I asked him what he was angry at, he said, “I do something nice for you, and you have to give me *** attitude.” I’m like, seriously? Is he really mad at me for following the ramen instructions? AITA for not just appreciating it?

