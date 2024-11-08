A No-Waste Rule Forced A Kid To Eat Their Veggies, So They Delivered A Memorable Lesson To Their Teacher

School rules are usually designed to teach lessons, but they don’t always go according to plans.

When a strict cafeteria policy collided with one student’s weak stomach, it led to an unforgettable and messy moment for one teacher.

Read on for the full story.

You shouldn’t have made me eat that Another story just reminded me of my accidental petty revenge from 40+ years ago. I was in the 4th grade and it was lunch time in the cafeteria.

One day, the school introduced an unpopular new rule.

I had been absent the day before when an announcement was made that we kids were wasting too much food and that we were now going to be required to eat everything on our trays. So, the next day at lunch, I am a going through the line and we are required to choose a vegetable – today’s options were beets or carrots. I don’t like either.

The picky eater tried to choose the better option, but they were still filled with dread.

Skipping was not an option, so I chose carrots. I am sitting at the table and I eat everything but the carrots. At that time, our male teacher ate lunch with us daily.

Their teacher was determined to get them to eat their veggies.

He told me I had to eat the carrots due to the new rule. I had never been allowed to argue with an adult, but I tried everything to get out of it including telling him that they would make me vomit.

The teacher didn’t care about the student’s warnings, so they forced the carrots down.

He told me again that I had to eat them or go to the principals office. I was a good kid and that thought terrified me. So I ate the carrots.

Then came the consequences…

And then I leaned over and vomited everything into his lap. I was sent to the nurse’s office and then home. Came back the next day and the new rule was gone. 🙂

Sometimes even the best intentions lead to the messiest results.

