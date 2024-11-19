Rude, Belligerent Dad Bullied The Babysitter, So She Drove Him Crazy By Hiding Some Items He Couldn’t Live Without

Some babysitters out there have it pretty rough!

Petty babysitter. “This happened many years ago, when I was around 16 I think, and used to babysit for a nice family close by. I’d been babysitting for them for around 6 or 7 months, and even went away with them for a week. Fab caravan holiday, mainly for the kids really, who really enjoyed it. Being a bookworm I took a few good books, for times I had to myself or if the weather was grim.

For the whole week, the kid’s dad ridiculed me for not wanting to be out chasing boys and choosing to stay in with a book. He didn’t think women reading was a good thing or helpful-so 1950s, right?! When we got back, he still teased me for being basically, a nerd. I’m so not, however I have no issue with anyone who does fit under that umbrella. I was just a sensible and mature kid who adores reading. I still do. His missus even told him to shut up and grow up, so it didn’t go unnoticed. There was never ever anything more to it, nothing shady, just an immature dude who bothered a kid who preferred books to blokes.

So one Saturday night, I went round as usual, and I was chatting with the kids mum. Then he comes in and interrupted us saying how he never trusts teens and drink and how he’s hidden his alcohol so I couldn’t get intoxicated while babysitting. So, I thought of a way of getting back at him without it ever coming back to me. He’d recently passed his driving test, so all he was raving about was his car and how amazing he was on the road, blah blah blah…. He also took pride in his appearance and used more hairspray than a 1980’s rock group. And woe betide anyone who moved his best comb.

I waited for them to go out, and for the kids to go to sleep. His comb, I threw into the bushes in the back garden, he never did see that black comb ever again. The hairspray I just opened their bedroom window and emptied all 3 cans, not feeling good about that one now but my god was he mad, he thought he got 3 dud cans of expensive hairspray. The keys to the cabinet he locked his drinks in were left in the bathroom, so I threw them at the back of the couch underneath the cushions right down the back, so they could not be seen easily. These were found a year later when they got rid of the couch, and the cabinet long gone after him having to break into it 2 or 3 days after that weekend. The car keys, I threw underneath the cupboard under the stairs right at the back. Anyone in the UK will understand how annoying this cupboard is, and is usually used for storage for things not often used. The keys were found about 5 months later after the mum cleared out the cupboard after a leak from the bathroom. To this day she still maintains it was all his doing when he was intoxicated. Can’t help but still feel petty but happy about this, the guy was such an annoying jerk.”

