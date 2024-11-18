A Scammer Keeps Calling Them From Jail, So They Played Along To Waste Tons Of Their Time

Well, it’s nice to know that some older folks aren’t falling for every scam in the book these days.

Because there are a lot of horror stories about our elderly friends getting duped out of their hard-earned money.

So, if you have older people in your life, send them this story from Reddit…it might help them out.

Take a look.

Grandson calls from jail. “About twice a year for the past seven years, I get a phone call from my grandson in jail.

This is a scam!

I don’t have kids so I’ve started extending the conversation to waste the scammer’s time and save the next person some grief. With one call, I asked him why he was breaking my heart because he promised me when I was sick in the hospital he was going to come back to Jesus and stop hanging out with those bad people. Jesus wanted him to not go to jail. Jesus could help him. He promised he’d go to church and be good for Jesus if I sent him $4,000. I told him I’d give Jesus the money and Jesus would get it to him then. With another call, I asked him why he ruined Christmas dinner by bringing that gold-digging tart that left his brother right before the wedding. He was never welcome in my home again. I never wanted to see either of them. He admitted he made a mistake, she was all wrong for him, and it was her fault he was in jail.

This was a fun game.

Another call, I asked him if he told the police about what happened at the cabin. I explained that sometimes bad things happen but it was in the past. We have to move on. And we didn’t even know what his uncle did and he couldn’t help himself if something did happen. The last call, he asked for money and I reminded him he had stolen my car and my jewelry. I didn’t have anything left other than my Beanie Baby collection that was going to be worth a fortune next year I just needed to figure out to get them on the eBay.”

It sounds like this has been going on for quite some time…

As long as everyone is having a good time.

