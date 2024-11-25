Goodwill Customer Found A Car Seat Cover For Sale At A Store…And It Was Displayed As A Halloween Costume
by Matthew Gilligan
This is so ridiculous that I couldn’t help but laugh…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something odd that she noticed during a trip to a Goodwill store.
The text overlay on the video says it all: “Goodwill funny AF for this.”
And what exactly is going on here?
It turns out the Goodwill store was selling a car seat cover…as a Halloween costume.
Doh!
I wonder if anyone bought it…
Take a look at the video.
@_tinyd00d
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And one viewer spoke up.
You’re gonna get a big kick out of this!
I mean, not everyone knows what that is, I guess.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.