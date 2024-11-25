November 25, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Goodwill Customer Found A Car Seat Cover For Sale At A Store…And It Was Displayed As A Halloween Costume

This is so ridiculous that I couldn’t help but laugh…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something odd that she noticed during a trip to a Goodwill store.

The text overlay on the video says it all: “Goodwill funny AF for this.”

And what exactly is going on here?

It turns out the Goodwill store was selling a car seat cover…as a Halloween costume.

Doh!

I wonder if anyone bought it…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

You’re gonna get a big kick out of this!

I mean, not everyone knows what that is, I guess.

