After Discovering His Wife’s Infidelity, Husband Demands She Confess To Their Daughter Before He Will Agree To Reconcile

AITAH for telling my wife who cheated on me I will only reconcile if she tells everything to our daughter? My wife and I have been married for 16 years and together for 20. We have a daughter who’s 15. Last month, my wife confessed to cheating on me in a one-night stand during a business trip. She was really remorseful about everything and promised every possible reconciliation step. But this was obviously a huge shock and heartbreak to me, and I needed time to think about it. I went back and forth a lot on whether I wanted to leave my wife. There was obviously a lot of tension in the house and our daughter noticed it and asked questions but we were just quiet about everything.

After thinking about it long and hard, he came to a decision.

However, after taking three weeks to think about it, I decided I wanted to make it work, given that my wife would follow all the reconciliation steps. However, I also told my wife she had to tell our daughter what she did and that our daughter deserved to know the truth. My daughter was really close with her, and my wife was really hesitant about it as she was worried this would damage their relationship. However, I told my wife given her moral failings, she had to do this as a test of her character (i.e being truthful), if she wanted to stay in this relationship. After taking a couple of days to think about it, my wife told our daughter everything that happened. It hasn’t affected their relationship too much, as far as I can notice, which makes me happy, but my daughter does seem a bit more reserved towards her mom. AITA?

The daughter is only 15 years old, and at the end of the day, she’s not old enough to process such adult emotions.

