Her Fiancé Decided Not To Invite His Stepdad To Their Wedding, So His Mom Didn’t Invite Her To A Halloween Party. Now She’s Trying To Get Him To Put A Stop To The Nonsense.

AITA for telling my future husband that he should invite his stepdad to the wedding and it’s hypothetical to be made when I get the same treatment he started So this has some backstory. I am supposed to get married this spring to my fiancé James. James and his mother don’t have the best relationship since she got remarried to his stepdad, Ryan. His mother and his bio dad were on and off again separation and around when James was 15, mom said she was done and wanted a divorce. Around the same time she was dating Ryan.

I know James believes his mother cheated but I have talked to his other sibling and they don’t think so. Really it was a messy situation where they were on constant breaks and mom pulled the plug. Anyways James bio dad hit the bottles and he passed away before James graduated college. His mom and Ryan married and he hates Ryan. He blames Ryan for the divorce and how his bio dad handled it. I have personally met Ryan and he is decent guy. James has confirmed with me that Ryan has only be polite to him, he doesn’t have any complaints against the guy besides blaming him for the divorce. He also doesn’t cause drama at events, just acts like a normal guest.

To the main issue, we sent out invitations for the wedding and he did not invite his stepdad. I didn’t know this at the time the invites where went out. He basically told him mom, that while she may be her husband he is not his family and isn’t invited. That it’s his event and he can decided who to invite. It didn’t go well to put it bluntly. Invites to a Halloween party happened and the invite was just addressed to him. I was not included.

We called her up and he asked why I wasn’t invited. His mom told us that I may be his future wife, I am not family to her and she gets to decide who to invite for her event. Big fight over the phone. I know his mom is making a point, it’s very obvious and I personally would be upset to not have my spouse invited to a wedding. I get her point. Not thrilled I got pulled in but again I know she is making a point. I told my future husband that he should invite his stepdad and it is hypocritical to be mad that I am not invited to a family event when he started this by not inviting Ryan. He set the standards and his mom is following them.

He told me it’s not the same. I told him it really is, especially when your beef with him is over your mom remarrying. We got into the a fight and he called me a jerk. AITA?

