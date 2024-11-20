November 20, 2024 at 4:47 am

Walmart Bakery Worker Showed That the Store’s Walk-In Oven Is Sketchy And Dangerous

by Matthew Gilligan

Yikes, this is scary…

A 19-year-old Walmart employee in Nova Scotia, Canada passed away in the store’s walk-in oven in the bakery in October 2024.

The details of the strange case remain a mystery for now, but the incident prompted another Walmart bakery worker to post a video on TikTok to show viewers an inside view of the store’s walk-in oven because the story caused such an uproar.

The caption to the video reads, “As a 19 y/o who works in a bakery, this is definitely sketchy” as they showed viewers where they work.

The text overlay on the video reads, “The oven doesn’t shut on its own, and why didn’t the emergency button work.”

This youngster might want to consider looking for a new job…

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker has some questions…

Looks pretty scary to me…

