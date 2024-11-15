Annoying Neighbor Accused Him Of Stealing His Tools, So He Decided To Get Back At Him By Hiding More Of Them
Isn’t it fascinating how creative people can get with their pettiness?
Sometimes the pettiness can last days, months or even years before the other person finds out who is responsible.
In today’s story, one man’s petty revenge towards his neighbor is just fascinating! And his neighbor has no idea yet!
Find out what he did!
Accuse me of losing your wrench? Ok, game on…
So this is a small, but ongoing Petty Revenge on one of my neighbors.
So this neighbor loves to work on cars and has an extensive tool collection that he is very meticulous about.
He’s always careful when he needs to borrow something…
I will occasionally borrow tools and always make sure they are returned pristine.
Well a while back, he accused me of losing one of his wrenches, which I absolutely did not.
Maybe he let someone else borrow it and forgot.
The neighbor has a random grudge…
Regardless, he holds it against me and loves to nag me about it.
Cue petty revenge.
This is where it gets interesting…
Now, every once in a while when I’m over at his house I’ll snatch a small tool. Maybe a 10mm socket, or a 3/4 inch allen wrench.
I’ll hold it hostage for a bit then return it and snatch another small tool. But I know that the fact that it is missing will drive him up the wall.
One day he knows his neighbor will find out.
He will probably spend an hour tearing apart his garage looking for it, then low and behold it just happens to find it’s way home.
I know I’ll eventually get caught and we will laugh about it over some beers, but right now I’m having some petty enjoyment at his expense.
Yikes! This neighbor is in for a ride with this guy! He knows exactly how to annoy someone!
Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.
This user shares their own experience with tools!
This user has a pettier suggestion.
It keeps getting worse…
This user has another creative suggestion for the guy.
This user wants to confuse the tool owner.
That is definitely some very petty revenge!
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.