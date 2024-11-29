Annoying Scammer Woke Him Up From His Sleep, So He Messed With The Criminal Until He Hung Up

As common as scams have gotten, they haven’t stopped. But what has changed is that many people are wise to the scams and get revenge on the scammers.

This is one of those stories.

A man wakes up to a call from a scammer, and he shares how he gets the scammer to hang up!

Check out the full story…

Messing with scammers is just fun Computer repair scammer just woke me up. Wake me up – its on SCAMMER – Hallo- dis is da compooter repairs department. how are you

He knew he was going to get his revenge!

ME- am good how are you. SCAMMER – Yes, hallo. uh. hello. uh. how are you. ME- am good , already told you that part.

This is where it gets interesting…

SCAMMER – Oh , yes- ok. I am calling about your compooter , it is very bad (blah blah schpeel) ME- oh dear, it must have been all that there illegal activity i been committing SCAMMER – Wait – wait- WUT?

UH OH!

ME- ya its sad I know but here ya go.. SCAMMER – (insert stammering and shuffling papers) ME – aww did i make you loose your spot on your script , honey? I will give you a minute to find it…

Too bad…

SCAMMER – Silence – click Sigh I hate when they give up too quick. spoil sports

That was funny! Who would have thought messing with scammers could be this fun!

Seems like the scammers are the ones getting scammed!

