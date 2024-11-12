Another Driver Couldn’t Wait Patiently For His Turn At The Gas Pump, So This Customer Took His Sweet Time Finishing Up

Some people can be unreasonably impatient.

This man shares his experience at a Costco gas station, where after filling his tank with gas, the driver at the back of him honked a few times.

So he purposely took his time getting out of the way.

Read the full story below!

Can’t wait at the pump? Guess again! I got gas at Costco yesterday. I was at the rearmost pump on the island. I filled my tank as usual.

This guy barely noticed the car owner at the back honking at him.

Less than 30 seconds after getting back to my car, a member of the I’m More Important Than You Club honked. He was in the car directly behind me. At first, it didn’t even register that he honked at me. I mean, who would do that?

The driver honked again, acting frustrated.

Then he honked again. I looked in my rearview mirror. And saw him behaving in a frustrated manner.

So, he took his sweet time recording his gas refill data.

Cue petty revenge mode. When I fill my tank, I record my mileage, the cost per gallon, how much I spent, etc. I made sure to take my sweet time doing that.

He also moved so slowly that the other driver wouldn’t drive ahead of him.

After a bit, the car immediately in front of me was ready to go, so I turned on my engine. I made sure to take as long as I possibly could to leave the pump. Thereby preventing Mr. I’m-More-Important-Than-You from getting around me to the free spot in front of me. And, at the same time, preventing him from quickly pulling into the spot I was vacating.

He was so satisfied performing this petty act of revenge!

Honking at me cost him an extra 60 to 90 seconds of his life. I was amused at him being a self-centered jerk. I wonder how he perceived it?

I get it, you want to annoy the driver who honked at you at the gas station.

But consider other customers who are lined up, too, next time.

