Another Man In Line For The Bathroom Accidentally Damaged His Phone, But He Got Revenge With The Help Of A Zip Tie

When you’re waiting in line, usually there’s a little bit of space between each person, but a large gap between people is a bit excessive.

In today’s story, one man who is waiting in line for the bathroom gets too close to the man in front of him.

He was so aggressive about it that the man behind him decided to get revenge.

All it took was a zip tie.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I will provide you with your own uninterrupted personal space I went to a classic car show on a hot summer day a few weeks ago (1964 Herald if you’re interested 😋). I had various items/tools in my pockets, as I had to do a bit of a rebuild when I got there (important for later). I was standing in a queue for the portaloos, behind a man who had left a large gap between him and the person in front. I was looking at my phone rather than watching what I was doing and stepped forward to within about 2 feet of him.

The other man didn’t want anyone in his personal space.

He deliberately stepped backwards into me, with an aggressive “get out of my personal space,” making me drop my phone. I wasn’t in his bubble, and he wouldn’t even acknowledge that he’d damaged my phone. He then proceeded to glare at me whenever I moved.

He locked the man in the bathroom.

When he got to the toilet, he shut and locked the door. I took the opportunity to pull a thick tie wrap (zip tie) out of my pocket and locked the door where a padlock can be fitted. He was still there, shouting and kicking, when I went back that way for a cup of tea over an hour later!

Locking someone in the bathroom as revenge for damaging your phone may not be exactly equal. I wonder how the man eventually got out.

