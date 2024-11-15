November 15, 2024 at 6:49 am

Ashley Furniture Customer Talked About How A Mishap At A Store Got Her Arrested. – ‘I went to jail for not paying on my furniture.’

Don’t play around with Ashley Furniture…

A woman learned that lesson the hard way and she talked about her experience on TikTok.

The woman’s text overlay reads, “POV: I went to jail for not paying on my furniture from Ashley Furniture.”

She told viewers, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but get them folks back they furniture.”

She said she didn’t pay for a sectional couch that cost $1,800 and she ended up with a felony on her record AND she had to serve three days in jail.

The woman added that the felony royally screwed up her life for seven years.

She said, “Can’t get an apartment in my name. Can’t get no good job. Couldn’t even drive for Uber.”

The woman said she had no prior criminal record and added, “It just seems so wrong. I just do not want nobody else to experience what I experienced because that **** was crazy.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and explained more about how she ended up behind bars.

Take a look.

Here’s how folks reacted.

This viewer wanted more info.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

That escalated quickly!

