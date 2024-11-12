AutoZone Customer Had To Get Her Car Towed From After The Worker Messed It Up. – ‘Keep in mind my car was driving fine before.’

Doh!

A woman named Kirstin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went sideways when she went to an AutoZone store to get a new battery for her car.

In the video’s caption, Kirstin wrote, “Keep in mind my car was driving fine before. I’m never going back to AutoZone!”

She told viewers, “I needed a new battery for my car. He says, ‘I can put it in for you.’”

Kirstin filmed a worker carrying a battery to her car and said, “We’re trusting him because, you know, he offered, so ‘duh’ and it’s AutoZone, so be for real.”

After the battery was installed, things got ugly. She said, “Tell me why my brakes, my wheels, everything locked up, and I literally was stuck in the middle of the parking lot.”

Kirstin said a stranger tried to help her out but they couldn’t get her car to get going.

She said an AutoZone worker told her, “Yeah, we can’t help you, we changed your battery, now it’s your fault something’s wrong.”

She added, “Basically they were trying to blame it on me like it was my fault.”

She said she eventually had her old battery put back in her car and she got a refund from AutoZone, but then she had to have her car towed to a different auto shop.

Kirstin said she needed to have transmission work done but that the repairs were covered by her warranty.

Jeez!

I’d be pretty upset about this…

