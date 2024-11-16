Teacher Wouldn’t Let A Student Get Into The Gifted Program, So She Showed Just How Talented She Was To Prove The Teacher Wrong

Teachers are supposed to be guardians but some of them can be so biased it is insane!

The first time I “cheated” on a test When I was in later elementary school, my parents had to move in with family for other reasons, so my younger siblings and I switched from a tiny, 20-kids-per-grade school in our first town to a much larger one in our second.

One thing that this second school advertised was its “Gifted and Talented program.” My little undiagnosed autistic self was considered gifted at my first school, but they were really too small to do anything about it so they’d give me workbooks for the year, I’d complete them in a couple of months, and then I’d sit in the back of the room with my notebook and make observations on my classmates so that I could make friends (it didn’t work).

Fortunately I had a teacher who noticed this and started giving me harder and harder things to do. I had skipped a grade earlier so the school didn’t want to promote me again. I’m going to be honest, I recall liking learning, disliking being bullied, and honestly having a pretty happy time in early elementary.

Then we moved and I was again really bored. I made it my mission to memorise things (at one point I had the entire list of words in the A section of our class dictionary memorised, it was completely useless but I found this activity calming). My parents noticed that I was spending most of my class hours memorising and not making friends and thought “Hey let’s ask to put her in the gifted program and hopefully she’ll meet some likeminded peers.” Well the school had an issue with this.

The school has had issues with my family in general because rich WASPy town and my family was not white and not as rich (we could afford our house by having multiple divisions of our extended family in it together) and they’ve gone on the record saying some racist stuff about us, but I at least didn’t know this at the time. So my parents ask the gifted teacher and she says no, because to get into the gifted program you need to have this annual test done halfway through the year dating back to kindergarten that I hadn’t done as I had been at another school. My parents produce all my school records and ask if I can take the later tests to make up for it and she says no. Now my parents are annoyed.

The annual test date rolls around and, because my regular teacher wasn’t aware that any of this had happened, I take the gifted diagnostic test with all my classmates. Apparently I do really well, better enough than my classmates that my regular teacher goes to the gifted teacher and asks if she’d please just let me into the program (also probably so that he didn’t have to deal with me for quite as much of the day). Gifted teacher says no.

Regular teacher was cool enough with my family that he schedules a meeting with the gifted teacher and the principal and asks if they’d please just let me into the program, but the gifted teacher still says no (and later when regular teacher retired he told us that she had plenty of room in the program and was taking students who had scored below me, but she ‘didn’t like the way I looked at her’), and principal says it’s up to gifted teacher. Then gifted teacher apparently says that I had cheated on the test, which is why I did so well. This concerns principal so she has gifted teacher give me the test again. At this point, all I know is that I have to take another test.

They pull me out of class to take a similar test again in the hallway. I was confused but not really questioning it. I do the test again. Apparently I did just as well, and principal starts to question gifted teacher, saying maybe we were all making a lot of fuss and she should just let me into the program. Gifted teacher says that I must’ve cheated on the second test. Principal says that, if I’m cheating that much, they really should launch an investigation.

They called me down to their office, with my parents (who were getting really sick of this and kind of regretting asking me to be in the program) and principal asked me a lot of questions about the two tests I had taken. I answered them well enough. We were going nowhere, with neither proof that I had cheated nor evidence that I hadn’t, until at one point somebody asked if I recalled being confused by the questions, and I basically said, “No they all made sense. The first one asked about this and I answered with this. The second asked about that and my thought process was that.”

I guess I was so used to just memorising everything because I was bored that I ended up memorising most of both tests. After reciting all the questions I could remember (which my parents say were most of them) as well as my answers and logic in answering them, the principal looked at the gifted teacher and said, “I don’t know if she’s gifted but her brain definitely works differently, and you could do a lot with that.” Gifted teacher turned really red and I ended up joining the program.

It was a miserable experience and gifted teacher ended up using my younger sister’s disability against her in an awful way but I still sometimes laugh at how red her face got.

