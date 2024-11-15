Brother Demands Free Babysitting Again, But This Sister Refuses After Past Nightmare With His Misbehaving Son

When you agree to watch someone else’s kids, you usually expect them to back you up on rules and basic discipline, especially if their child decides to act out.

Now, imagine doing your brother a favor by babysitting, only to deal with his child who won’t listen and then him, who’s angry because you tried to teach his son respect.

Then, to top it off, he has the nerve to ask again and gets mad when you decline years later.

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this very situation and refuses to ever be put into it again.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to babysit my brothers kids? The initial event occurred years ago, but it still bothers me to this day and causes tension between my brother and me. My brother was doing… something (I don’t remember) and needed a babysitter. I had already been bullied into doing it for free by him and our mom just because he’s family, even though I babysat for a living at that point and had even been a nanny for a while. It’s not like I was going to ask for my full rate or something, but sacrificing my night (and potential PAID babysitting gig) so he could enjoy his without any kind of compensation was annoying. That’s not the issue, though; I agreed to do it as a favor.

She tried to keep him occupied, but he was only interested in being mean.

Long story short, his son (who was about 4-5 at the time) was being an absolute TERROR, despite me engaging him with activities we could do together, fun kids shows he picked out, games, and so on and so forth. He just decided to shut down and stop listening and kept throwing things. I would firmly tell him no, put whatever he threw out of his reach, and try to explain that we don’t throw things, and if he wanted to play or do something else, we could figure out something new. Not 10 seconds would pass before he would grab something else and throw it (often in my direction). This went on for about 20 minutes before I gave up and said alright, if you can’t behave and play nicely, then you can’t play at all. I picked up everything and put it all away. There were only about 5-10 minutes left before my brother was supposed to get there anyway, so I put a chair in the corner and put him in time-out. He screamed, cried, and threw a fit but stayed in the chair, and I simply ignored him. He was still crying when my brother arrived.

Her brother was furious that she put his son into time-out.

When I tell you my brother LOST. HIS. MIND over me putting his son in timeout for misbehaving. He yelled at me about how his kids wouldn’t like me. I told him that was fine, I didn’t need them to like me, I needed them to respect me if they were ever to be in my care. He continued to berate me until I finally told him my services would no longer be available to him and to find someone else. He clearly wanted some pushover doormat for his kids to walk all over, and that wasn’t me.

Here’s where they’re at now.

I never babysat for him again. That was his oldest son, who is currently 13. He has 5 kids now. The youngest is about 4, but I still refuse to watch any of his children. Recently, we got in a pretty big fight because he couldn’t find a babysitter. Just because I was technically available (I’m disabled and work from home), I reminded him that I would not be watching any of his kids due to the event described above. He was livid that I would still refuse based on something that happened so long ago, and I don’t know if I’m being unreasonable or if I should let it go by now. AITA?

Wow! That brother is something else.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person suggests she ask for backpay first.

Here’s someone who it’ll be 5 times worse this time.

According to this person, since he didn’t address the first issue, there’s no use doing it again.

So true!

He showed his true colors last time.

There’s no way most people would fall for it again, so she did nothing wrong by refusing.

