Bus Driver Misses Kid’s Stop After Refusing To Drop Them Off Elsewhere, So She Makes The Driver Back Up To Her House

In a school setting, rules are often meant for the kids’ safety, and bus drivers knowing where to drop each student is important.

That said, they can also be flexible when a student and their parents agree that on occasion, things should be done differently.

When this substitute driver refused to budge, this student helped them understand the meaning of petty.

School bus drivers must follow the rules! As a teen in the early 80’s, I babysat for a couple that lived down the road. My regular bus driver would let me get off at their house on the days I had to watch their kids. Then he retired, and we had a substitute bus driver for the rest of the year. She refused to let me off anywhere but my own driveway. Wouldn’t take a note from parents or anything.

Hm, well, I guess she’s a strict rule-follower — so maybe that’s a good thing?

It was less than a mile, but still annoying to walk back. About a month later, she forgot to stop at my driveway to let me off. When I walked to the front of the bus, she said she thought that I wasn’t on the bus that day and proceeded to stop at the next house and opened the door to let me out.

Okay, so will this lady let the kid out??

I refused and made that “lady” back up the 50 feet to my driveway.

Oh. My. Gosh. Guess all this woman could do was follow the rules.

Still makes me laugh whenever I think of it.

What does Reddit think about this teen telling the bus driver to “back it up”?

Some Redditors had their own bus stories to share.

Others complimented the her but noted it was more like “petty revenge.”

And another user noted that rounding the block is always safest.

This bus driver learned a good lesson about all rules applying to a certain context.

And hopefully one about being flexible, too.

