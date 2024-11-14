Cashier Ignored A Man Who Was Trying To Pay Cash And Kept Directing Him Towards The Card Reader, So He Scanned His Bills On The Machine

When you work at a store, you have to have certain customer service skills.

In today’s story, a man shares his experience with a cashier who insisted that he tap his card on the reader when he’s supposed to be paying with cash. He decided to do exactly what she said.

Read the full story below.

“Just tap there,” “Just tap there,” said the cashier as they ignored me and the cash in my outstretched hand. And as they pointed to the credit card machine.

He followed the cashier’s order.

After a few seconds of being told repeatedly, “Over there, papi,” I took them up on their word. I slapped the money against the card reader.

He said that the machine wasn’t working.

I said, loud enough for everyone around me to hear: “Hey, this machine isn’t working. Maybe, if I try sliding it through? Nope, still not working. Maybe you can do better.”

The other customers laughed.

The other customers had witnessed how rudely I was being treated. They burst out laughing. The cashier finally looked at me and grabbed the money out of my hand. A few more cash paying customers imitated me, laughing at that cashier’s increasing upset.

That was hilarious! Let’s see what others on Reddit have to say about this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

This one has a better idea.

Another similar story here.

Here’s what this person does.

Finally, here’s an assumption from this user.

Now we know who lacks attention to detail, don’t we?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.