Classmate Kept Tossing Her Hair Backwards And Hitting Her With It, So She She Dyed Her Hair Blue Using Pen Ink As Revenge

Don’t you hate it when people hit you with their hair and they’re not even aware of it?

This young lady had that unfortunate experience in her English class, and when it didn’t stop, she decided to take some revenge.

To get back at her classmate, she slowly dyed the tips of her hair.

Read the full story below.

Petty Revenge on hair tossed When I was in high school, I had a particularly boring English class. The teacher liked to read to us while we all sat quietly in rows of desks.

This girl is stuck with another girl who keeps on tossing her hair backwards.

Unfortunately, the girl who sat in front of me had long hair that she liked to toss backwards. I was hit in the eyes twice before I got better at watching for the flying hair. No one was allowed to speak, so I had to just sit there quietly. I was stuck there with only a pen and a notebook for protection.

So she took out a pen and dipped the girl’s hair into the ink.

That’s when the petty took over. I pulled the end off the pen and started carefully lowering the girl’s hair into the ink. Every day, I challenged myself to dye more hair blue, and to get the hair farther into the pen.

She didn’t know if anybody else told the girl about it.

She never noticed. I often wondered if anyone told her about the color. The end of the semester came, and I no longer had the hair tossed in front of me in any classes.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares some puns.

This one shares their personal experience.

Good on you, says this one.

Cutting the hair is another story.

Finally, this user is curious.

If you can’t keep your hair to yourself, maybe others can do whatever they want with it then.

Too bad she never noticed, though.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.