Client Demands A Delivery In A Driveway That Is Much Too Small, So They Comply And Their Truck Tears Up Their Property

Sometimes, clients just don’t want to listen, even if you clearly know the situation better than them.

So, what would you do if someone pushed you to make a delivery in a space that was far too small for your rig, and you knew it wouldn’t end well?

Would you refuse?

Or would you do what they ask?

In today’s story, a truck driver does exactly what he is told, and the outcome isn’t pretty.

Here’s how it went down.

A client’s driveway is too small for my truck to make a delivery I’m a truck driver for a secure valuables transport company. Job description includes being an armed guard and extremely observant. Now, one client (C) has a delivery to a different address than normal, so the driveway is too small and narrow for me to back in my rig and 53′ trailer. C insists I back in after I tell them that my truck won’t fit. After a lot of back and forth I get frustrated, so I do exactly as they ask.

As expected, the truck was too big and caused lots of damage.

So, in backing up into the delivery area, doing the turn to fit, my truck tears up their extremely expensive-looking lawn, smashes bushes, breaks their mailbox, and rips up the grass and flowers. During unloading, C is visually very angry and tried to give it to me. As a big dude and armed at that, I probably had intimidation on my side. So, I put on the murder stare and calmly say, “Sir, you explicitly told me to back into this dock clearly meant for smaller trucks.” C has since demolished and rebuilt their complex to accommodate larger trucks.

What a terrible situation, but the client asked for it.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

Wouldn’t want to explain this one.

Very true – big trucks can take a lot of abuse.

The client learned an important lesson.

Next time, he’ll probably think twice before ignoring a truck driver’s expertise.

